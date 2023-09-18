Through the land of conspiracy theories, beyond the realm of MatPattia, lies a fanbase with many sad and touching backstories. Can we unlock them? Let's find out... on the island of Backstory Isle!

1. Slime Rancher. An NPC named BOb calls you on the range exchange often. He always asks for chickens. Using the loading page that displays hints, I found out that BOb's human was eaten by Tarr slimes. He is four slimes stacked, but only the head is sentient.
2. Sea of Stars, the new Switch game. Garl is an optimistic old friend of Zale and Valere. While going to the Forbidden Cavern, monsters are ready to attack whoever you picked as your main character. Garl jumps in front of the attack. Headmaster heals him, but Garl has lost an eye. He trains for ten years so he can be if some help to his exceptional friends.

Flaming Koala From Harvard
Flaming Koala From Harvard (Submission author)
Flaming Koala From Harvard
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are my fav backstories. It was hard to do BOb but fairly easy to put Garl's story together.

