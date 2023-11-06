#1

For me it’s science, especially cosmology, particle physics, astronomy, and deep time. Granted, I’m just an enthusiast and only have an iota of the knowledge I’d like, but it’s my favorite thing. While I would call all of my friends scientifically literate to some degree, their actual interest in science is very limited. For instance, if I was to announce to them that the ninth planet (please, please, please refrain from bringing up Pluto) had been discovered, or that the conflicts between general relativity and quantum mechanics had been resolved, their likely response would be, “Neat.”



It kills me to have no one who I can share this fascinating world with, or with whom I can discuss, teach, and learn!