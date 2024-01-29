2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are The Scariest 2 Sentence Horror Stories You Can Create?
It has to be 2 or less sentences. Also, it has to be your own story, not one you found online.
This post may include affiliate links.
Man, I shouldn't have eaten my friend. Although it was her fault she looked so tasty, I mean who could resist eating her.
ah, glad im safe and home alone!
"no you aren't," said the knife man.
ok ok heres an actual one lol
my daughter doesn't stop crying and screaming in the night.
i went to her grave to ask her to stop, but it doesn't help.