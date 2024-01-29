It has to be 2 or less sentences. Also, it has to be your own story, not one you found online.

#1

Man, I shouldn't have eaten my friend. Although it was her fault she looked so tasty, I mean who could resist eating her.

Wubedhheij
#2

ah, glad im safe and home alone!
"no you aren't," said the knife man.

ok ok heres an actual one lol

my daughter doesn't stop crying and screaming in the night.
i went to her grave to ask her to stop, but it doesn't help.

shanila.pheonix_
