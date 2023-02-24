2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are The Contents Of Your Bags Right Now?
What you carry with you says a lot about you as a person... Tell us what is currently in your bag.
This post may include affiliate links.
school bag: english notebook, social studies spiral, biology binder, math binder, PSAT workbook, drawing pencils, library book, chromebook, choir binder, jazz shoes, water bottle, and various school supplies (except pencils i never have pencils)
School bag: Spanish textbook, Spanish workbook, Spanish folder, English folder, English notebook, strength&conditioning (weightlifting) clothes, ankle brace, deodorant, lunch and my pencil case.