What you carry with you says a lot about you as a person... Tell us what is currently in your bag.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

school bag: english notebook, social studies spiral, biology binder, math binder, PSAT workbook, drawing pencils, library book, chromebook, choir binder, jazz shoes, water bottle, and various school supplies (except pencils i never have pencils)

Report

0points
freakingbee
POST
#2

School bag: Spanish textbook, Spanish workbook, Spanish folder, English folder, English notebook, strength&conditioning (weightlifting) clothes, ankle brace, deodorant, lunch and my pencil case.

Report

0points
Cypress
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish