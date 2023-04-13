Did anything ever weird happen to you? Share your story below.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Some boy walked out of the bathroom, saluted at me, and started singing the national anthem.

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#2

a kid was taking a test in the hall, and as I passed, I dropped my pass and leaned down to get it (I was wearing a skirt, luckily I had shorts underneath) and the kid started barking at me really loudly until I got to my classroom.

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#3

Somebody stole the toilet seat from the main bathroom. Twice.

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#4

A girl pantsed the assistant principal.

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#5

A couple of decades ago now but the amount of touchy feeling going on from male teaching staff to attractive teenaged schoolgirls was astonishing to us all, very sus. This was hands on shoulder stuff, hands on arms, nothing out right inappropriate but still....

Report

0points
Nathaniel
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish