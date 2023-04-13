5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Weird Things That Have Happened To You At Your School Or Workplace?
Did anything ever weird happen to you? Share your story below.
Some boy walked out of the bathroom, saluted at me, and started singing the national anthem.
a kid was taking a test in the hall, and as I passed, I dropped my pass and leaned down to get it (I was wearing a skirt, luckily I had shorts underneath) and the kid started barking at me really loudly until I got to my classroom.
Somebody stole the toilet seat from the main bathroom. Twice.
A girl pantsed the assistant principal.
A couple of decades ago now but the amount of touchy feeling going on from male teaching staff to attractive teenaged schoolgirls was astonishing to us all, very sus. This was hands on shoulder stuff, hands on arms, nothing out right inappropriate but still....