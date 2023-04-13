Did anything ever weird happen to you? Share your story below.

#1 Some boy walked out of the bathroom, saluted at me, and started singing the national anthem.

#2 a kid was taking a test in the hall, and as I passed, I dropped my pass and leaned down to get it (I was wearing a skirt, luckily I had shorts underneath) and the kid started barking at me really loudly until I got to my classroom.

#3 Somebody stole the toilet seat from the main bathroom. Twice.

#4 A girl pantsed the assistant principal.