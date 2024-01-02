1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Time-Themed Songs?
Happy New Year. I've been thinking of Time-themed songs as we are now in 2024. Time Warp (Rocky Horror), Long, Long, Long Time (Beatles), Big Bang Theory (Barenaked Ladies). And Fogelberg's Old Lang Syne. Always wondered whether the last line of "snow turning into rain" was a positive warming, or sadder dreariness. Thoughts on time songs and Fogelberg?
Turn Back Time by Derivakat. It's a really good song, short and sounds upbeat, but there's a dark story in there. Highly recommend it.