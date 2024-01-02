Happy New Year. I've been thinking of Time-themed songs as we are now in 2024. Time Warp (Rocky Horror), Long, Long, Long Time (Beatles), Big Bang Theory (Barenaked Ladies). And Fogelberg's Old Lang Syne. Always wondered whether the last line of "snow turning into rain" was a positive warming, or sadder dreariness. Thoughts on time songs and Fogelberg?

Turn Back Time by Derivakat. It's a really good song, short and sounds upbeat, but there's a dark story in there. Highly recommend it.

Charlotte Richards
