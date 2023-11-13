ADVERTISEMENT

This is your one opportunity to forget all humility and any pretense of down-playing. For this brief moment, you may become as narcissistic as you want to be in those late-night thoughts and remembrances. Be positive. What was some great thought you had, some awesome kind stuff that you did, some talents you have, some awards you've won, some tasks you've done 'all by yourself'? Brag! Brag and brag and brag! Fill the pages with your obvious glory! Burn us with your shine! Banish the pessimism and self-doubt from your mind as you pour out your greatness and drown the world in it! Go! Now! Be as arrogant, vain, and over-hyperbolic as you wish to be. Boast about your trials overcome, your tragic pasts, your amazing awesomeness! Set free the, 'I was the one that did that! I was so nice here doing this great thing! I was the only one that did the work! I am so utterly gorgeous!' that we wish filled our hearts today! Praise and exalt yourself like the universe will applaud you because sometimes you deserve to be applauded!