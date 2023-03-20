We all get bored sometimes, so I decided that it would be best to share what we do to cure our boredom! Either you’re looking for something fun to do when you’re bored or have something you want to share, take a look!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I procrastinate a lot but I also read a lot and maybe rewatch movies or shows that I like to watch.

Report

0points
DennyS (denzoren)
POST
#2

Draw, read, watch tv, play on my phone, play on my Nintendo switch, go play with my dog

Report

0points
MaskPool
POST
#3

come here

Report

0points
Mike_The_Nike (he/she/they)
POST
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid) (Submission author)
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

also reading watching tv, drawing, writing, playing (outside and inside), and many more things

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish