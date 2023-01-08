I don't mean catchy, I mean the words that stuck with you.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

"Imagine his suprise,
When he opens his eyes,
And I drive a lawnmower,
Over his thighs...."
"Welcome to the cheap seats" by the wonderstuff..... Funniest lines ever!!

Report

1point
K- THULU
POST
#2

Mine are the lyrics from the song "Rät" (about Elon Musk")
"You promised you'd be Tesla, but you're just another Edison
Because Tesla broke a patent, all you ever broke were hearts
I can't believe you tore humanity apart
With the very same machines that could've been our brand new start

Report

0points
mountkilamontanjiro
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish