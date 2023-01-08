2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Song Lyrics That Stuck With You?
I don't mean catchy, I mean the words that stuck with you.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Imagine his suprise,
When he opens his eyes,
And I drive a lawnmower,
Over his thighs...."
"Welcome to the cheap seats" by the wonderstuff..... Funniest lines ever!!
Mine are the lyrics from the song "Rät" (about Elon Musk")
"You promised you'd be Tesla, but you're just another Edison
Because Tesla broke a patent, all you ever broke were hearts
I can't believe you tore humanity apart
With the very same machines that could've been our brand new start