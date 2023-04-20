#1 So I was staying for five days in the hospital for a sleep study for my epilepsy. We were checking into the room when the nurse started asking us questions. I was terrified out of my mind (like the nurse came in and noticed I wasn't okay, asked, and I started crying), so I wasn't acting how I normally do in front of people. I was just kinda swinging around with my rainbow bear in my arms. I don't think the nurse thought I was paying attention, but I was completely focused on her. I just can't make eye contact. One of the last questions she asked my mom was "does she have any.." *whispers* ".. developmental delays?" Y'all. I was shocked. I don't have any, I was just acting in my normal I'm- terrified- and- anxious- out- of- my- mind way. Obviously it doesn't to me if someone has any mental disorders or anything, I think I was more shocked of the way she asked it, it was like she didn't want me to hear her. It was a new experience for me because no one has ever asked me that before lol

#2 Hard to narrow down to one story, but I'll tell this one. When my youngest brother was in hospital when he was 4, he was in ICU and basically on palliative care. I spent a lot of my time in there visiting (skipped a lot of school). Not long after he was admitted, we found out my best friend's cousin was also in the ICU. Talk about coincidence! Anyway, I can't remember exactly why she was there, but I think she had some sort of infection or something that went septic. She was in/on(?) an iron lung. I thought that was interesting (I've always been into medical stuff) because I hadn't heard of them being used in recent times, only in decades past. It was really serious, she was also considered at end-of-life care. The amazing thing is she survived, beat the infection and came off the iron lung. She recovered fully and now, 20 years later, she is in perfect health with one or two kids. My brother also survived, at least for another 6 years, amazingly.