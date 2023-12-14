1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Most Important Things You Learned In Therapy?
Share your stories and the wisdom you've discovered in therapy.
Ooof.
Saying things out loud carries more weight than thinking them to yourself. (i.e. therapy is worth it)
The fact that you are a positive, functioning member of society is a tremendous accomplishment.
It's okay to feel heartbroken that your parents didn't/couldn't love you, even as an adult.
Ask for help. There are good people that will help if you ask. It's hard and humbling. Just pay it forward.