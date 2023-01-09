There have been good dates, and bad ones, but we want to know about that one first date you had where you knew that was the person you would spend the rest of your life with.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

This isn’t related to the post but, some of us have been trying to make another funny bored panda comments challenge, but it ain’t working, been trying for 2 days now. I’ve tried twice but I can’t post anything it always ends up under drafts or list auditions, the original creator of the challenge tried and same thing happened, then a few other pandas tried, and same result. Anybody know what’s going on? Or can anyone else try to make one? Ima copy and paste this message all over if I can.

Report

-1point
DP
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish