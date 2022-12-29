#2

I had to get up incredibly early in the morning with my dad and told my little brother to have our eight month old puppy sleep with him that night (she can't be trusted alone in the house quite yet). He went to bed and left her with me.

So she slept with me and at four in the morning I shoved her in his room.

I get an angry text in the morning saying that she peed everywhere and tore up his things.

I simply reminded him that I needed to leave early in the morning and that he should have taken care of her the previous evening like I asked him to.

Minor scolding from my dad but it was totally worth it.