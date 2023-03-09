What's one of the funniest stories you've had happen to you or some one you know?

#1

I once was at my cousin's, I needed to wash off my hands so i went to one of those buckets with a tap, I pressed on the button and held out my hand, and it was brown. I said, "The water is brown! And it's sticky!" Then someone says, "That's tea..."

everett
#2

Once, my brother ate his toenail because he thought it was a piece of string cheese😂😂😂 it’s been about a year since he told me, and i still laugh about it to this day

Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
