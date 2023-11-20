ADVERTISEMENT

So, I (13F) am writing novels (there are like 52-ish? total, so far) and am just wondering what I should try to avoid in them.

The genres are Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Supernatural/Paranormal, and maybe Fantasy, and they all deal with people between the ages of 12-19. There is some romance, but it's not super big in the plot.

There are mature themes including explicit scenes, swearing, a lot of violence, blood, gore, and death, LGBTQIA2S+ characters, alcohol, d***s, r**e, s**ual assault, and mental illnesses (I think that's how it's spelled).

If you also have any writing tips, please share them.

