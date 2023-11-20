ADVERTISEMENT

So, I (13F) am writing novels (there are like 52-ish? total, so far) and am just wondering what I should try to avoid in them.

The genres are Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Supernatural/Paranormal, and maybe Fantasy, and they all deal with people between the ages of 12-19. There is some romance, but it's not super big in the plot.

There are mature themes including explicit scenes, swearing, a lot of violence, blood, gore, and death, LGBTQIA2S+ characters, alcohol, d***s, r**e, s**ual assault, and mental illnesses (I think that's how it's spelled).

If you also have any writing tips, please share them.

TL;DR: 13F writing over 50 novels with mature themes, trying to avoid overused tropes. Could also use writing tips.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish