Hey Pandas, What Are Some Bad Pickup Lines?
I'm bored, so I decided to ask you to list some bad pickup lines.
Are you my anxiety meds? cause' i just can't get enough of you
Are you my will to live? Cause' i've been looking for you my whole life
Are you a pencil? cause' I want to erase your past and write our future
I ain't fred Flintstone but I'll make your bed rock
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.
I have way too many, lol
