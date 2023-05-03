I'm bored, so I decided to ask you to list some bad pickup lines.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Are you my anxiety meds? cause' i just can't get enough of you

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#2

Are you my will to live? Cause' i've been looking for you my whole life

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#3

Are you a pencil? cause' I want to erase your past and write our future

Report

0points
AspenHasIssues
POST
#4

I ain't fred Flintstone but I'll make your bed rock

Report

0points
cadena kuhn
POST
#5

Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish