I went to a school that was kindergarten through eighth. I started there in my kindergarten year and always had deep respect for the 8th graders who wore the special shirts. I wanted to wear them and they became my goal for life. Wasn’t Popular or anything and started noting that in 4th grade. It hurt but I had friends and that’s all that mattered. 7th grade rolls around and I’m PUMPED. Have an amazing friend group of about 5 friends (not many but the literal world in my eyes) that I would give my life for. By the 3rd month I was down to only one friend remaining. She let me cry in her shoulder, she led me through it all. I’m openly gay and my classmates found out that year. All of a sudden I was a ghost. I simply did not exist (this is literal trauma to anyone who understands). I cried and my girlfriend (we had just started dating) held me together. Those two people helped me through it all. Eventually my parents found out and were INFURIATED. They said if I wanted to I could transfer. I said no. I wanted to carry out my year I wanted to become the 8th grader that I had always looked up to. My parents convinced me to tour a new school that I fell in love with. I left my old school knowing that I would never get the honor of wearing those special shirts and enjoy the retreats and honor it gave. Now I’m enjoying my 8th grade year with accepting kids and teachers and the best friend group I could ever imagine. It was hard leaving a lot of people I know but I realized if I had stayed I wouldnt have made it to high school.