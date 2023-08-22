#1

so the other day i was in a friends house and he has an attic his bedroom contains the entrance to the attic and we were talking away when we heard his moms voice in the attic this was very strange because his mom was not at home we chucked up to maybe we left the tv on we tip toed all the way to the living room and a wave of relief flooded my head we turned off the tv and started heading back to bed when i saw for a flash a slim women that resembled a hairless cat in a way i was freaked out so me and my friend ran at it we heard it scurry all the way into the bed room where all i saw was the string hanging from attic door swinging