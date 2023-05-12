9submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Us What You’ve Crocheted!
Share anything you've crocheted!
A Pretty Purple Octopus!
Turtle Power! 🐢
Weird Little Starfish
I Crocheted A Jellyfish!
Sorry for the dual post, the first picture was sideways for some reason 😅
Purple Turple!
Shelly The Sea Turtle
My First Top!
Mushroom Family! 🍄
Pumpkin Family! 🎃
Can I post my many half-completed projects from over the years?
