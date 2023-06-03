No AI, no digital art, just traditional sketches. I'd love to see your OCs or any queer art you've done for pride month!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

I've Been Told To Post The Rest Of My Characters So Here's Me Trying To Design Them

I've Been Told To Post The Rest Of My Characters So Here's Me Trying To Design Them

Report

2points
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
#2

I'm Flooding My Own Post :d

I'm Flooding My Own Post :d

Report

2points
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
crowspectre (he/they) (Submission author)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was :D but BP autocorrected and now it looks weird ):

2
2points
reply
#3

Sunny Is Like My Favourite Thing He's Me If I Was Cooler And Also Had Rad Magic Sun Powers

Sunny Is Like My Favourite Thing He's Me If I Was Cooler And Also Had Rad Magic Sun Powers

Report

2points
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
#4

I'm Thinking About Writing A Vaguely Lumberjanes-Inspired Comic And This Would Be One Of The Characters

I'm Thinking About Writing A Vaguely Lumberjanes-Inspired Comic And This Would Be One Of The Characters

Report

1point
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
#5

More Sunny (: He Looks More Like Himself In This One

More Sunny (: He Looks More Like Himself In This One

Report

1point
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
#6

Here Have Some Art From An Au I’m Making :)

Here Have Some Art From An Au I’m Making :)

Report

1point
Red PANda (she/they)
POST
#7

I Was In Les Mis A While Ago And Here’s My Friends As Their Parts, Gavroche And Javert

I Was In Les Mis A While Ago And Here’s My Friends As Their Parts, Gavroche And Javert

Report

1point
Red PANda (she/they)
POST
#8

Ok Last One I Promise, But My Design For A Minecraft Enderman

Ok Last One I Promise, But My Design For A Minecraft Enderman

Report

1point
Red PANda (she/they)
POST
#9

The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)

The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)

Report

0points
SkyDragonAerial (Any pronouns)
POST

See Also on Bored Panda
#10

The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)

The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)

Report

0points
SkyDragonAerial (Any pronouns)
POST
#11

This Is Snowy, One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Ocs! She's A Cavewing!

This Is Snowy, One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Ocs! She's A Cavewing!

Report

0points
SkyDragonAerial (Any pronouns)
POST
#12

Clever Dick (Ok - It’s Terrible But My Wife Laughed At It So Here It Is)

Clever Dick (Ok - It’s Terrible But My Wife Laughed At It So Here It Is)

Report

0points
Karl
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish