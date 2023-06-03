No AI, no digital art, just traditional sketches. I'd love to see your OCs or any queer art you've done for pride month!

#1 I've Been Told To Post The Rest Of My Characters So Here's Me Trying To Design Them

#2 I'm Flooding My Own Post :d

#3 Sunny Is Like My Favourite Thing He's Me If I Was Cooler And Also Had Rad Magic Sun Powers

#4 I'm Thinking About Writing A Vaguely Lumberjanes-Inspired Comic And This Would Be One Of The Characters

#5 More Sunny (: He Looks More Like Himself In This One

#6 Here Have Some Art From An Au I’m Making :)

#7 I Was In Les Mis A While Ago And Here’s My Friends As Their Parts, Gavroche And Javert

#8 Ok Last One I Promise, But My Design For A Minecraft Enderman

#9 The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)

#11 This Is Snowy, One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Ocs! She's A Cavewing!