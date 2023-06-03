12submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Traditional Sketches
No AI, no digital art, just traditional sketches. I'd love to see your OCs or any queer art you've done for pride month!
This post may include affiliate links.
I've Been Told To Post The Rest Of My Characters So Here's Me Trying To Design Them
I love these characters, and I love your art style!
I'm Flooding My Own Post :d
That was :D but BP autocorrected and now it looks weird ):
Sunny Is Like My Favourite Thing He's Me If I Was Cooler And Also Had Rad Magic Sun Powers
I'm Thinking About Writing A Vaguely Lumberjanes-Inspired Comic And This Would Be One Of The Characters
More Sunny (: He Looks More Like Himself In This One
Here Have Some Art From An Au I’m Making :)
I Was In Les Mis A While Ago And Here’s My Friends As Their Parts, Gavroche And Javert
Ok Last One I Promise, But My Design For A Minecraft Enderman
The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)
The First Sketch Of My Cookie Run Oc! (Her Name Is Cinnamon Sugar Cookie!)
This Is Snowy, One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Ocs! She's A Cavewing!
Clever Dick (Ok - It’s Terrible But My Wife Laughed At It So Here It Is)
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish