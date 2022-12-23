The holidays are a great time to show how much you care by giving the perfect gifts to your loved one. But, come on, that's boring. Show us your wackiest, most horrifying, most scandalous, most memorable, most FUN gifts of this year!

#1

My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning

Diana Lopetaitė
