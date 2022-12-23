1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show The Funniest Gift You Gave Or Received This Holiday Season
The holidays are a great time to show how much you care by giving the perfect gifts to your loved one. But, come on, that's boring. Show us your wackiest, most horrifying, most scandalous, most memorable, most FUN gifts of this year!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish