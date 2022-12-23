Fair to say, the submissions did not disappoint at all.

The holidays are a great time to show how much you care by giving the perfect gifts to your loved one. But, come on, that's boring. I asked dear pandas of our community to show us the wackiest, most horrifying, most scandalous, most memorable, most FUN gifts they received at the end of 2022.

#1 Love My New Socks!

#2 The Greatest Gift Of All... I'm Naming Him Bob

#3 Adorable Plushy Bunny Vacuum Sealed Is A Whole Other Sort Of Gift! My Husband Said We Have To Put It In The Stocking This Way; It's Too Funny Not To!

#4 My Mom Got This For My Dad After He Crashed His Bike For The Third Time This Year

#5 My Son Showed Myself And His Stepdad Some Love This Christmas!

#7 Thats A Pencil Case. I Already Own One That Looks Like A Pringles Box And I Think I Officially Found A New Passion

#8 From Me And My Fiance To My Mil

#9 Burrito ❤️ *my Black Hole Kitty For Scale* Sorry No Banana :)

#10 Witcher Sign I Made For A Friend

#11 I Got Dieter

#12 Sory??? Haha 😄

#13 I Gave This To My Dad Because He Loves Pickles 😂

#14 Evil Kuchi Kopi From Bob's Burgers. I Love Him

#15 A Bidet That Came With A Book

#16 My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning

#17 I Made Fa-La-La Llama

#18 Carrot Erasers!!!!

#19 This Guy Is Strangely Adorable And Funny

#20 "Big A** Lump Of Coal" Activated Charcoal Soap

#21 My Little Sister Got A 1lb Gummy Bear. Enough Said

#22 Got This Beautiful Gift From My Fiancé That Has Stage 4 Cancer And Can’t Drive Anymore. It’s My Favorite Gift I’ve Ever Received (He Didn’t Think I Saw It On His Dresser When We First Met). He’s Kicking Cancer’s Ass Big! Ps: I Though He Forgot My First Name When We Began Dating Because Only Ever Called Me “Lassie” Or “Kid” So I Tested Him…he Knew Right Away My Name And My Phone # ♥️💚

#23 This Is A Blanket With A Stuffed Fake Dogs Head Sewn Onto It….i Swear To God

#24 Couldn't Find The Picture, But I Gave My Dad A Pillow Of This Monster

#25 I Got This Lil Guy, He Looks Like He’s Judging Everyone 😅🐧

#26 Yourinal, And It’s Portable!!!!!!

#27 My Wife Got Me Cosplaying Ducks! Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, And Gray Fox!

#28 I Received An Allergic Reaction For Christmas. Got A New Body Scrub And Immediately Used It Without Testing It, And Putting It All Over My Sensitive Skin. Good Idea, Me

#29 Gaslight Gatekeep Girlboss Bibble Poster. I’m In Love

#30 Garfield's Blursed Cousin

#31 Went In Cahoots With My Sil To Get My Mom The Pooping Pooch And Golden D*ckasaurus Wine Bottle Openers! She Loved Them!

#32 I Am Woman Over 40, Mother Of 3 Teenagers. My First Thought Was- I Know What It Is, Did This In The Kindergarden. And My Gifter Said: "When I Saw It- I Immediately Thought Of You!" 🤦🏼‍♀️

#33 Funnily Enough My Family All Got The Same Thing!

#34 Photoshop. The Picture Says It All... *evil Smile*

#35 Cinnamon Toast Crunch Makeup Brushes

#36 3-D Printed Jellyfish. Turn The Crank And The Tentacles Swirl In Place! So Satisfying!

#37 Ermm.... Well, I Can Hang It Behind My World Map For Maximum World-Ness!

#38 I Work In A Hospital Pathology Lab And Have A Black Cat. Perfect!

#39 Definitely My Favorite Present

#40 Pyramid Head And The Nurses From Silent Hill 2. I Honestly Love It

#41 I Got Shrek Scrunchies From My Sister:)

#42 I Gave This To My Fantastic Handyman And He Said It Was The Best Christmas Present Ever ! (Designed By Philippe Starck: It's A... Flyswatter ! )

#43 Dumpster Fire!!! (Neccos For Size Comparison)

#44 Made These Faux Cereal Bowl Candles For My Coworkers!

#45 Gave This As My White Elephant Gift

#46 Not My Gift But Someone I Know Hollowed Out A Bible And Put The Very Inappropriate Story Of Dipper Goes To Taco Bell And It's Horrible

#47 From My Niece And Nephew. They Know Me And They Love Me

#48 Not A “Gift” Per Se, But It Certainly Made Me Grin

#49 My Husband Received This Toilet Light From My Mom. Only Funny If You Have A Husband Of Your Own

#50 This Is Blobbart 😁

#51 My Dad Got This Homemade Gift From A Friend. That Just Does Not Look Right! Lol

#52 Handmade Ornament Of Our Long Haired Hamster

#53 Existential Crisis Duck - It's A Soft, Squishy USB Touch Lamp With 3 Settings!