The holidays are a great time to show how much you care by giving the perfect gifts to your loved one. But, come on, that's boring. I asked dear pandas of our community to show us the wackiest, most horrifying, most scandalous, most memorable, most FUN gifts they received at the end of 2022.

Fair to say, the submissions did not disappoint at all.

#1

Love My New Socks!

Love My New Socks!

MurderMittens
Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a sister in law, nicknamed Birdlegs, these would be perfect for. Even her license plate Birdlegs.

#2

The Greatest Gift Of All... I'm Naming Him Bob

The Greatest Gift Of All... I'm Naming Him Bob

Quacky
#3

Adorable Plushy Bunny Vacuum Sealed Is A Whole Other Sort Of Gift! My Husband Said We Have To Put It In The Stocking This Way; It's Too Funny Not To!

Adorable Plushy Bunny Vacuum Sealed Is A Whole Other Sort Of Gift! My Husband Said We Have To Put It In The Stocking This Way; It's Too Funny Not To!

GadgetGirl
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a little note that says "let me free!"

#4

My Mom Got This For My Dad After He Crashed His Bike For The Third Time This Year

My Mom Got This For My Dad After He Crashed His Bike For The Third Time This Year

Danielle Shouldice
#5

My Son Showed Myself And His Stepdad Some Love This Christmas!

My Son Showed Myself And His Stepdad Some Love This Christmas!

Sheri Resnik
#6

Bookmark!

Bookmark!

xLiteratureLoverx
xLiteratureLoverx (Submission author)
xLiteratureLoverx
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's super cute! The funny thing about it is that my friend got it for me, after she found my box of demolished bookmark pieces, paper scraps and clothing tags. Which is what I usually use. 😂

#7

Thats A Pencil Case. I Already Own One That Looks Like A Pringles Box And I Think I Officially Found A New Passion

Thats A Pencil Case. I Already Own One That Looks Like A Pringles Box And I Think I Officially Found A New Passion

Dolevaal
Meep
Meep
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg me too back when i was in elementary school i owned a banana pencil case and then the next year had a burrito pencil case

#8

From Me And My Fiance To My Mil

From Me And My Fiance To My Mil

Haley Futch
#9

Burrito ❤️ *my Black Hole Kitty For Scale* Sorry No Banana :)

Burrito ❤️ *my Black Hole Kitty For Scale* Sorry No Banana :)

Lyla McLean
#10

Witcher Sign I Made For A Friend

Witcher Sign I Made For A Friend

cadena kuhn
Rosillica
Rosillica
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH NO IT WASNT CENSORED!! I'VE BEEN TAINTED!! /sj

#11

I Got Dieter

I Got Dieter

Wombat Colborn
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww...the best gift ever! Look at that face!

#12

Sory??? Haha 😄

Sory??? Haha 😄

Susan Atkinson
#13

I Gave This To My Dad Because He Loves Pickles 😂

I Gave This To My Dad Because He Loves Pickles 😂

TheStarWarsNerdette
Scarlett King
Scarlett King
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I love these here’s the story:So it was Saturday morning and my brother was asleep on the couch and I woke him up I said “Connor I can yodel” he said “show me” I used the pickle he was so impressed

#14

Evil Kuchi Kopi From Bob's Burgers. I Love Him

Evil Kuchi Kopi From Bob's Burgers. I Love Him

Black Pearl
Black Pearl (Submission author)
Black Pearl
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also please excuse the background. My sister doesn't care to keep things in order on Christmas lol

#15

A Bidet That Came With A Book

A Bidet That Came With A Book

Abby Dunlap
#16

My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning

My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning

Diana Lopetaitė
Asexual nope rope
Asexual nope rope
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love genshin! My friend was ogling this actually :)

#17

I Made Fa-La-La Llama

I Made Fa-La-La Llama

Amanda Brokaw
#18

Carrot Erasers!!!!

Carrot Erasers!!!!

Kismet Salmons
#19

This Guy Is Strangely Adorable And Funny

This Guy Is Strangely Adorable And Funny

Miaquestionmark
#20

"Big A** Lump Of Coal" Activated Charcoal Soap

"Big A** Lump Of Coal" Activated Charcoal Soap

Tim Cox
Loonie Toonie
Loonie Toonie
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex boyfriend got this last year! He deserved it!

#21

My Little Sister Got A 1lb Gummy Bear. Enough Said

My Little Sister Got A 1lb Gummy Bear. Enough Said

Alice Cullen
Megan Lauhon
Megan Lauhon
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had one of those years ago. Soaking it in vodka did not work like I had hoped.

#22

Got This Beautiful Gift From My Fiancé That Has Stage 4 Cancer And Can’t Drive Anymore. It’s My Favorite Gift I’ve Ever Received (He Didn’t Think I Saw It On His Dresser When We First Met). He’s Kicking Cancer’s Ass Big! Ps: I Though He Forgot My First Name When We Began Dating Because Only Ever Called Me “Lassie” Or “Kid” So I Tested Him…he Knew Right Away My Name And My Phone # ♥️💚

Got This Beautiful Gift From My Fiancé That Has Stage 4 Cancer And Can’t Drive Anymore. It’s My Favorite Gift I’ve Ever Received (He Didn’t Think I Saw It On His Dresser When We First Met). He’s Kicking Cancer’s Ass Big! Ps: I Though He Forgot My First Name When We Began Dating Because Only Ever Called Me “Lassie” Or “Kid” So I Tested Him…he Knew Right Away My Name And My Phone # ♥️💚

Irish Lassie
Jude Kay
Jude Kay
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish you boy the best! 🙏

#23

This Is A Blanket With A Stuffed Fake Dogs Head Sewn Onto It….i Swear To God

This Is A Blanket With A Stuffed Fake Dogs Head Sewn Onto It….i Swear To God

Ur local cancer
xLiteratureLoverx
xLiteratureLoverx
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That actually sounds amazing! Maybe...

#24

Couldn't Find The Picture, But I Gave My Dad A Pillow Of This Monster

Couldn't Find The Picture, But I Gave My Dad A Pillow Of This Monster

RavenZero (they/them)
Noel Bovae
Noel Bovae
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My heart! He/she looks like a little otter/cat mashup. 🥰

#25

I Got This Lil Guy, He Looks Like He’s Judging Everyone 😅🐧

I Got This Lil Guy, He Looks Like He’s Judging Everyone 😅🐧

Goth Mouse (he/they)
#26

Yourinal, And It’s Portable!!!!!!

Yourinal, And It’s Portable!!!!!!

Hippofan62
Katrina Anderson
Katrina Anderson
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol… Um. Is this real?… Cause, I work in the hospital and this doesn’t seem legit…

#27

My Wife Got Me Cosplaying Ducks! Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, And Gray Fox!

My Wife Got Me Cosplaying Ducks! Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, And Gray Fox!

Caleb R
Caleb R (Submission author)
Caleb R
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, they do not float very well 😮‍💨

#28

I Received An Allergic Reaction For Christmas. Got A New Body Scrub And Immediately Used It Without Testing It, And Putting It All Over My Sensitive Skin. Good Idea, Me

I Received An Allergic Reaction For Christmas. Got A New Body Scrub And Immediately Used It Without Testing It, And Putting It All Over My Sensitive Skin. Good Idea, Me

AnnaJ718
Megan Lauhon
Megan Lauhon
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooo, my heart goes out to you. Had a nasty ~mystery~ reaction years ago, not fun. 😔✊️

#29

Gaslight Gatekeep Girlboss Bibble Poster. I’m In Love

Gaslight Gatekeep Girlboss Bibble Poster. I’m In Love

thecoolestmichelle
#30

Garfield's Blursed Cousin

Garfield's Blursed Cousin

ches-nut
#31

Went In Cahoots With My Sil To Get My Mom The Pooping Pooch And Golden D*ckasaurus Wine Bottle Openers! She Loved Them!

Went In Cahoots With My Sil To Get My Mom The Pooping Pooch And Golden D*ckasaurus Wine Bottle Openers! She Loved Them!

Julie Davis
Jack
Jack
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn’t figure out why they censored “duck” for way too long 🤣

#32

I Am Woman Over 40, Mother Of 3 Teenagers. My First Thought Was- I Know What It Is, Did This In The Kindergarden. And My Gifter Said: "When I Saw It- I Immediately Thought Of You!" 🤦🏼‍♀️

I Am Woman Over 40, Mother Of 3 Teenagers. My First Thought Was- I Know What It Is, Did This In The Kindergarden. And My Gifter Said: "When I Saw It- I Immediately Thought Of You!" 🤦🏼‍♀️

Sasha Verdegem
John Lattanzio
John Lattanzio
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister wanted one of these! She used a big dictionary instead, and put the flowers in a resin mold for her boyfriend

18
#33

Funnily Enough My Family All Got The Same Thing!

Funnily Enough My Family All Got The Same Thing!

Caliban Taylor
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! Hope you all have only a mild case, and get well soon.

29
#34

Photoshop. The Picture Says It All... *evil Smile*

Photoshop. The Picture Says It All... *evil Smile*

*Displayname*=idk
Nancy Walker
Nancy Walker
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing! I thought dinosaurs were extinct!

#35

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Makeup Brushes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Makeup Brushes

CheeseGod04
Happy Holidays she/her
Happy Holidays she/her
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they smell like cinnamon toast crunch tho?

#36

3-D Printed Jellyfish. Turn The Crank And The Tentacles Swirl In Place! So Satisfying!

3-D Printed Jellyfish. Turn The Crank And The Tentacles Swirl In Place! So Satisfying!

Michele Bratt
#37

Ermm.... Well, I Can Hang It Behind My World Map For Maximum World-Ness!

Ermm.... Well, I Can Hang It Behind My World Map For Maximum World-Ness!

The Chocolate Gecko
LuLuBelle
LuLuBelle
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad he doesn't have laser beams shooting out of his eyes.

20
#38

I Work In A Hospital Pathology Lab And Have A Black Cat. Perfect!

I Work In A Hospital Pathology Lab And Have A Black Cat. Perfect!

Donna Mcleod
Olja S
Olja S
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I also found it humerus 😂

#39

Definitely My Favorite Present

Definitely My Favorite Present

Jaime Calhoon
#40

Pyramid Head And The Nurses From Silent Hill 2. I Honestly Love It

Pyramid Head And The Nurses From Silent Hill 2. I Honestly Love It

deathrose
Jess Baldo
Jess Baldo
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't they from the first silent hill? I could never get through the second lol so maybe they're in that one too

6
#41

I Got Shrek Scrunchies From My Sister:)

I Got Shrek Scrunchies From My Sister:)

bibbitybobbityboop
IDK_Something
IDK_Something
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The middle one has Shrek ears?! 🤩 So cute!

#42

I Gave This To My Fantastic Handyman And He Said It Was The Best Christmas Present Ever ! (Designed By Philippe Starck: It's A... Flyswatter ! )

I Gave This To My Fantastic Handyman And He Said It Was The Best Christmas Present Ever ! (Designed By Philippe Starck: It's A... Flyswatter ! )

NeverBoredKoala
NeverBoredKoala (Submission author)
NeverBoredKoala
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

[ But he added that he'll NEVER use it for its designated purpose...! :) ]

#43

Dumpster Fire!!! (Neccos For Size Comparison)

Dumpster Fire!!! (Neccos For Size Comparison)

Hope Cows&amp;Chickens
Hope Cows&amp;Chickens (Submission author)
Hope Cows&amp;Chickens
Community Member
5 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband spent months making me this very lifelike dumpster fire! There's mini-trash in one side and when I open the left side, (fake) flames shoot out! I love this thing! And I love my hubby! 🥰

#44

Made These Faux Cereal Bowl Candles For My Coworkers!

Made These Faux Cereal Bowl Candles For My Coworkers!

Donna Mcleod
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl i thought this was real i STILL think its real

#45

Gave This As My White Elephant Gift

Gave This As My White Elephant Gift

Chelsea Bates
N Burnette
N Burnette
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got cards that say "If you f*****k like you park, you'll never get it in."

4
#46

Not My Gift But Someone I Know Hollowed Out A Bible And Put The Very Inappropriate Story Of Dipper Goes To Taco Bell And It's Horrible

Not My Gift But Someone I Know Hollowed Out A Bible And Put The Very Inappropriate Story Of Dipper Goes To Taco Bell And It's Horrible

That midget Jo
#47

From My Niece And Nephew. They Know Me And They Love Me

From My Niece And Nephew. They Know Me And They Love Me

MongoMarcia
Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well... We are to be salt and light in this world. I guess a salty diva it is.

#48

Not A “Gift” Per Se, But It Certainly Made Me Grin

Not A “Gift” Per Se, But It Certainly Made Me Grin

Ozzyols
Tyler
Tyler
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the reindeer

#49

My Husband Received This Toilet Light From My Mom. Only Funny If You Have A Husband Of Your Own

My Husband Received This Toilet Light From My Mom. Only Funny If You Have A Husband Of Your Own

Stacy Jones
#50

This Is Blobbart 😁

This Is Blobbart 😁

Gabrielle braswell she/they
#51

My Dad Got This Homemade Gift From A Friend. That Just Does Not Look Right! Lol

My Dad Got This Homemade Gift From A Friend. That Just Does Not Look Right! Lol

my name
Gwyn
Gwyn
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it supposed to be...a candle?

#52

Handmade Ornament Of Our Long Haired Hamster

Handmade Ornament Of Our Long Haired Hamster

Megan Romero-Herman
#53

Existential Crisis Duck - It's A Soft, Squishy USB Touch Lamp With 3 Settings!

Existential Crisis Duck - It's A Soft, Squishy USB Touch Lamp With 3 Settings!

SobyKay
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHH THATS SO CUTEE WHERE CAN U GET IT AND FR HOW MUCH?

#54

Insect Killer !

Insect Killer !

Hale Khatib
Tyler
Tyler
Community Member
