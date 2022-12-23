93Kviews
Someone Asked Our Community To Share The Funniest Gifts They Gave Or Received This Holiday Season, 59 Delivered
The holidays are a great time to show how much you care by giving the perfect gifts to your loved one. But, come on, that's boring. I asked dear pandas of our community to show us the wackiest, most horrifying, most scandalous, most memorable, most FUN gifts they received at the end of 2022.
Fair to say, the submissions did not disappoint at all.
Love My New Socks!
I have a sister in law, nicknamed Birdlegs, these would be perfect for. Even her license plate Birdlegs.
The Greatest Gift Of All... I'm Naming Him Bob
Adorable Plushy Bunny Vacuum Sealed Is A Whole Other Sort Of Gift! My Husband Said We Have To Put It In The Stocking This Way; It's Too Funny Not To!
My Mom Got This For My Dad After He Crashed His Bike For The Third Time This Year
My Son Showed Myself And His Stepdad Some Love This Christmas!
Bookmark!
It's super cute! The funny thing about it is that my friend got it for me, after she found my box of demolished bookmark pieces, paper scraps and clothing tags. Which is what I usually use. 😂
Thats A Pencil Case. I Already Own One That Looks Like A Pringles Box And I Think I Officially Found A New Passion
From Me And My Fiance To My Mil
Burrito ❤️ *my Black Hole Kitty For Scale* Sorry No Banana :)
Witcher Sign I Made For A Friend
I Got Dieter
Sory??? Haha 😄
I Gave This To My Dad Because He Loves Pickles 😂
Ok I love these here’s the story:So it was Saturday morning and my brother was asleep on the couch and I woke him up I said “Connor I can yodel” he said “show me” I used the pickle he was so impressed
Evil Kuchi Kopi From Bob's Burgers. I Love Him
Also please excuse the background. My sister doesn't care to keep things in order on Christmas lol
A Bidet That Came With A Book
My Friends Thought I Needed A Cute Blanket To Remind Me Of My Favorite Character, Safe To Say I Had A Jumpscare In The Morning
I love genshin! My friend was ogling this actually :)
I Made Fa-La-La Llama
Carrot Erasers!!!!
This Guy Is Strangely Adorable And Funny
"Big A** Lump Of Coal" Activated Charcoal Soap
My Little Sister Got A 1lb Gummy Bear. Enough Said
I had one of those years ago. Soaking it in vodka did not work like I had hoped.
Got This Beautiful Gift From My Fiancé That Has Stage 4 Cancer And Can’t Drive Anymore. It’s My Favorite Gift I’ve Ever Received (He Didn’t Think I Saw It On His Dresser When We First Met). He’s Kicking Cancer’s Ass Big! Ps: I Though He Forgot My First Name When We Began Dating Because Only Ever Called Me “Lassie” Or “Kid” So I Tested Him…he Knew Right Away My Name And My Phone # ♥️💚
This Is A Blanket With A Stuffed Fake Dogs Head Sewn Onto It….i Swear To God
Couldn't Find The Picture, But I Gave My Dad A Pillow Of This Monster
I Got This Lil Guy, He Looks Like He’s Judging Everyone 😅🐧
Yourinal, And It’s Portable!!!!!!
Lol… Um. Is this real?… Cause, I work in the hospital and this doesn’t seem legit…
My Wife Got Me Cosplaying Ducks! Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, And Gray Fox!
I Received An Allergic Reaction For Christmas. Got A New Body Scrub And Immediately Used It Without Testing It, And Putting It All Over My Sensitive Skin. Good Idea, Me
Oooo, my heart goes out to you. Had a nasty ~mystery~ reaction years ago, not fun. 😔✊️
Gaslight Gatekeep Girlboss Bibble Poster. I’m In Love
Garfield's Blursed Cousin
Went In Cahoots With My Sil To Get My Mom The Pooping Pooch And Golden D*ckasaurus Wine Bottle Openers! She Loved Them!
I Am Woman Over 40, Mother Of 3 Teenagers. My First Thought Was- I Know What It Is, Did This In The Kindergarden. And My Gifter Said: "When I Saw It- I Immediately Thought Of You!" 🤦🏼♀️
My sister wanted one of these! She used a big dictionary instead, and put the flowers in a resin mold for her boyfriend
Funnily Enough My Family All Got The Same Thing!
Photoshop. The Picture Says It All... *evil Smile*
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Makeup Brushes
3-D Printed Jellyfish. Turn The Crank And The Tentacles Swirl In Place! So Satisfying!
Ermm.... Well, I Can Hang It Behind My World Map For Maximum World-Ness!
I Work In A Hospital Pathology Lab And Have A Black Cat. Perfect!
Definitely My Favorite Present
Pyramid Head And The Nurses From Silent Hill 2. I Honestly Love It
Aren't they from the first silent hill? I could never get through the second lol so maybe they're in that one too
I Got Shrek Scrunchies From My Sister:)
I Gave This To My Fantastic Handyman And He Said It Was The Best Christmas Present Ever ! (Designed By Philippe Starck: It's A... Flyswatter ! )
[ But he added that he'll NEVER use it for its designated purpose...! :) ]
Dumpster Fire!!! (Neccos For Size Comparison)
My husband spent months making me this very lifelike dumpster fire! There's mini-trash in one side and when I open the left side, (fake) flames shoot out! I love this thing! And I love my hubby! 🥰
Made These Faux Cereal Bowl Candles For My Coworkers!
Gave This As My White Elephant Gift
I've got cards that say "If you f*****k like you park, you'll never get it in."
Not My Gift But Someone I Know Hollowed Out A Bible And Put The Very Inappropriate Story Of Dipper Goes To Taco Bell And It's Horrible
From My Niece And Nephew. They Know Me And They Love Me
Not A “Gift” Per Se, But It Certainly Made Me Grin
My Husband Received This Toilet Light From My Mom. Only Funny If You Have A Husband Of Your Own
This Is Blobbart 😁
He's life sized and sooooooo squishy ☺️