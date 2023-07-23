We're never too old for stuffies okay. you can't tell me otherwise.

#1

Frosty! I've Had Her Since I Was Six

🧀THE CHEESE GODDESS🧀
#2

I Got This Dude Back In 3rd Grade After I Had Just Finished My First (And Only So Far) Lead Performance In A Musical. Brings Back A Whole Lot Of Good Memories

MissMushroom (she/her)
MissMushroom (she/her) (Submission author)
MissMushroom (she/her)
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also I'm split between 2 names I'm either going with my fnaf obsessed tendencies and naming him Freddy or naming him Mocha because he reminds me of CHOCOLATE 🍫 I've been going back and forth between names ever since 3rd grade aughhhh!

1
1point
