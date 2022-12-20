My work is awesome. Every year we have a gingerbread house contest and the customers vote for the winner. My house turned into a nightmare but hopefully, the customers will get a laugh out of it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

It Supposed To Be A Candyland House

It Supposed To Be A Candyland House

Report

0points
Green Sky
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish