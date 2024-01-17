I'm curious how people with pets feel about plastic bag bans and what alternatives they are finding. I don't want to argue about what is best for the environment, I'm looking for real solutions for pet owners. Please be thoughtful when sharing.

I reuse grocery bags for cleaning and disposal of my kitties business. When the bags are no longer available, I'll need something else to clean up. I know lots of people who use them to pick up after their puppies when out walking. The way I see it, this is just a way to force people to BUY bags for this purpose or get rid of their pets. Animals don't stop going just because there are no more free bags. What are others doing or planning to do?

