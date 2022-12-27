If you’ve ever adopted a rescued pet share a picture of them here and tell us their story! Were they a stray or from an animal shelter?

#1

My Rescue Whippet Cross Fay When She Was A Puppy

My Rescue Whippet Cross Fay When She Was A Puppy

2points
Goth Mouse (he/they)
#2

Aari And Winnie, My Latest Rescue Cats, Adopted 4 Months Ago

Aari And Winnie, My Latest Rescue Cats, Adopted 4 Months Ago

2points
Birgit M
Permanentlyexhaustedpigeon
Permanentlyexhaustedpigeon
Community Member
AHH THEY R BEAUTIFUL AND SO CUTE WHO TH WOULDNT WANT THEM<33

2points
