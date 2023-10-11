Share your most recent text (sent or received) that you're comfortable with, and let other pandas make up a date scenario/story.

 

Please be respectful!!! Can't wait to see all of your stories lol.

#1

something about me and my friend trying to make a collaborated playlist on spotify (plz help idk how to do it :P)

shanila.pheonix_
MadameMalfoy
MadameMalfoy
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you know at the bottom how it says Your Library? Click that and in the top right hand corner there is a plus sign. Click that then click Blend, then Invite. You should then be able to send the link to your friends :)

#2

"Don't die pls" nothing serious, just trying to encourage my bf for his PE class

Bisexual Axolotls
#3

This is my most recently recieved text:

Reminder for Rose's appointment on Thursday, October 12th at (time of my therapy appointment) with (my therapist's name)

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
#4

Leave her socials alone. Don't even check them. U also need to take these next few days to think and process ur emotions. U need to know ur boundaries so u don't get jerked around.

Rider
#5

"Sorry I couldn't send my reply messages earlier, because my stupid Telstra recharge failed- because they didn't have my new card details. But I can't log on to telstra to change it, because even though I changed my email address to my gmail, after tpg stopped providing emails, it still seems to be sending emails to [email address]! I hate telstra!" Just your average hate for a telecoms company :)

Huddo's sister
#6

I ❤️ cream cheese frosting

Mochi
#7

Here's mines:

Where did u go????

(My friend and I was chatting and she just left, can't wait to hear ur stories!!!)

ThatBlackNightingale
#8

ok Maggie told me youre I think Alex are you

two-sided llama
#9

"we could still get ensemble?" "true, idk, we'll have to wait and see"-me and my friend discussing audition results which we did not get a callback as expected

freakingbee (any pronouns)
#10

Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?

This is what my friends spammed my phone with because I was sick but they didn't know that.

Shade Relithaak
