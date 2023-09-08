7submissions
Hey Pandas, Share Your Job-Hunting Tips
What is something that you learned about job hunting or interviewing that changed the way you look for work?
ALWAYS...-Check In where you've applied for a job and CHECK IN OFTEN! Once or twice weekly...-When Checking In on your application, consider leaving a fresh Resume' once a month, even fill out another application. -Always say "Thank You for your time" no matter what, hired or not as this leaves a lasting impression. And Most importantly, - Always keep a log of Whom, What, and Where you applied for a Job at! Nothing more frustrating than not remembering where you applied, what you applied for!
If you haven't interviewed for a job in a while. Apply and interview for a job that you don't want to sharpen your interviewing skills. Have a pen and notepad and take notes. Look sharp but, if at all possible do NOT out-dress the interviewer.
I'd add, look like you can do the job. As a female sheet metal worker in the 80s I can't tell you how many times I was told that I needed to wear a dress/skirt/suit to be "dress for success" ready. I always wore a collared shirt and my best jeans, sometimes with my steel toed boots. No one would have taken me seriously for a dirty, dangerous job in a stupid dress. They would've taken one look and said, secretary. At one job I was the only woman in a shop of roughly 200 men. The interviewer has to be able to picture you doing the job, don't make it too hard for them to do that.
All through my teens, 20s and 30s I always tried to be the person who the employer wanted for the job, while staying truthful of course. This usually ended in a job offer which I accepted. Sometime in my 40s I realized just how many times this resulted in a bad fit culture and personality wise. I decided that I would try being myself first and then show them how I was best for the job. While I sometimes didn't get an offer, those that I got were much better for me and I enjoyed them more. For example, I like to have fun when I work and if things are stressful I often joke around to lighten the mood. I was so busy trying to be "professional" in interviews that I would find myself in a position where the people I worked with had no sense of humor and thought that I wasn't serious about my work. Another example is that I like to find better ways to do things once I understand the nature of my job. I've ended up working for managers whose style is "we've always done it this way." Not a good fit because I don't feel challenged or like I'm contributing in a meaningful way. Anyway, I guess my point is that if you want to find a company/manager who appreciates your work style and understands you, you have to show them who you are. And if being yourself doesn't get you an offer, you wouldn't have been happy working there. If you desperately need any job, you can disregard being yourself. Just know that you might be looking for something else after you start. 😉
Invest in rental properties
I should have invested in real estate in the 80s. People who did often made a small fortune because of the market back then.
Life guard is apparently a really good paying job.
