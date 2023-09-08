#3

All through my teens, 20s and 30s I always tried to be the person who the employer wanted for the job, while staying truthful of course. This usually ended in a job offer which I accepted. Sometime in my 40s I realized just how many times this resulted in a bad fit culture and personality wise. I decided that I would try being myself first and then show them how I was best for the job. While I sometimes didn't get an offer, those that I got were much better for me and I enjoyed them more. For example, I like to have fun when I work and if things are stressful I often joke around to lighten the mood. I was so busy trying to be "professional" in interviews that I would find myself in a position where the people I worked with had no sense of humor and thought that I wasn't serious about my work. Another example is that I like to find better ways to do things once I understand the nature of my job. I've ended up working for managers whose style is "we've always done it this way." Not a good fit because I don't feel challenged or like I'm contributing in a meaningful way. Anyway, I guess my point is that if you want to find a company/manager who appreciates your work style and understands you, you have to show them who you are. And if being yourself doesn't get you an offer, you wouldn't have been happy working there. If you desperately need any job, you can disregard being yourself. Just know that you might be looking for something else after you start. 😉