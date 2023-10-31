Do you have a spine-tingling Halloween story that sends shivers down your spine? Share your creepiest tales and let's embrace the spooky spirit together!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I once arrived home with a pillow case full of candy after a particularly successful outing, only to wake up the next morning with the case empty, wrappers everywhere, and an immediate urge to vomit. Never got to the bottom of that one! Creepy...

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kevin the Manager
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish