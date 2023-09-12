No joke is too dark, dirty, offensive, funny, childish, smart, or stupid for this post.

"People always say women belong in the kitchen, but I don't think so. If they stayed in the kitchen, how would the other parts of the house get cleaned?" I forgot who said this- some comedian, but i saw this at like two am and started giggling like a mad person

Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 8 9.

Why is 10 traumatised? Because 10 in the middle of 9/11.

