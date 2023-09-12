2submissions
Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Jokes!
No joke is too dark, dirty, offensive, funny, childish, smart, or stupid for this post.
"People always say women belong in the kitchen, but I don't think so. If they stayed in the kitchen, how would the other parts of the house get cleaned?" I forgot who said this- some comedian, but i saw this at like two am and started giggling like a mad person
Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 8 9.
Why is 10 traumatised? Because 10 in the middle of 9/11.
What did one saggy boob say to the other saggy boob? answer if we don’t get some support soon people are gonna think we’re nuts
