Hey Pandas, Share What Family Secrets You Have Found Out
Sometimes you feel like you know everything there is to know about your family, and sometimes, some secrets that were hidden suddenly shake up your world. Share some juicy secrets that your family hid from you!
my mom and dads first bf and gf were siblings and that’s how they met, BUT my mom’s bf proposed to her, she said no, he got mad and broke up with her. my dad went to her house (cause they knew each other from the peeps they dated) and was like “do you want me to beat his a*s?” she said no, and then my dads gf came, thought they were *AHEM* doing things, broke up with him and my dad was like “hey *moms name* wanna date?” and that’s how they started dating i guess.