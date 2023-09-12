3submissions
Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Crocheted, Knitted, Or Sewn Recently!
I am at a major art block right now, and I am looking for inspiration! I myself crochet and sew, and have dabbled a bit in knitting.
This Bag I Crocheted. It Came Out Super Cute!
Its Head Pops Out
The Back Of A Jacket I'm Working On For My Daughters Birthday
I really enjoy seeing the artistic endeavors of the community members, thanks for the post!
