I am at a major art block right now, and I am looking for inspiration! I myself crochet and sew, and have dabbled a bit in knitting.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

This Bag I Crocheted. It Came Out Super Cute!

This Bag I Crocheted. It Came Out Super Cute!

Report

6points
Minnie Not Mouse
POST
View more comments

#2

Its Head Pops Out

Its Head Pops Out

Report

6points
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😍😍😍😍😍😍 and 😍

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

The Back Of A Jacket I'm Working On For My Daughters Birthday

The Back Of A Jacket I'm Working On For My Daughters Birthday

Report

5points
cadena kuhn
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish