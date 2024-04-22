3submissions
Hey Pandas, Share Some Of Your Phobias
Tell us what makes you scared.
I have a big fear of falling (basophobia) which doesnt halp when ur job requires u to climb ladders but ey its easier to have basophobia than a fear of heights...
I also have tomophobia and thanatophobia but they are lesser :3
Arachnophobia, submechanophobia & thalassophobia. Spiders give me the creeps! 😬
Drowning. Because I've done it twice, and nothing is scarier than knowing that you are going to die and there is nothing you can do about it. And it hurts to heck and back!
I have a general fear of getting caught. I don't do much wrong these days, so not really something to worry about.