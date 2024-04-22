Tell us what makes you scared.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I have a big fear of falling (basophobia) which doesnt halp when ur job requires u to climb ladders but ey its easier to have basophobia than a fear of heights...

I also have tomophobia and thanatophobia but they are lesser :3

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Arachnophobia, submechanophobia & thalassophobia. Spiders give me the creeps! 😬

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Drowning. Because I've done it twice, and nothing is scarier than knowing that you are going to die and there is nothing you can do about it. And it hurts to heck and back!

I have a general fear of getting caught. I don't do much wrong these days, so not really something to worry about.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Donkey boi
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish