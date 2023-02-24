My personality took a 180° turn when I was around 11 years old, but there was no event that might have influenced it to be that way. That made me wonder if anyone else had experienced something similar.

It could be because of a book you read, something someone said to you, or just a realization that struck you out of the blue.

#1

I’d say i’ve become a little bit more outgoing. i still hate socialising (#introvertaf) but when it comes to it i think i’m pretty cool at having a chat with someone. while it still isn’t amazing (pretty c**p still, really) my self-esteem is a little bit better. i used to hate myself for being so quiet but now i have my own clique who get me and that makes me happy :)

nae nae <3
nae nae <3 (Submission author)
nae nae <3
Community Member
19 minutes ago

this is probably lockdown and entering secondary school, as well as learning to stand up for myself, influencing the way i am :)

#2

i used to be way more extroverted, was never an extrovert but now i'm a complete introvert and socially anxious and depressed. being an introvert is fun though.

freakingbee
#3

I used to be a quick tempered hot head. I've settled down a lot. Maybe it was becoming a father, or just age working it's magic, but I'm a much calmer person now

Joel
#4

Stopped giving a cr@p what other people think about me 🙂

Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
