Idk I'm bored and want to see your plants.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

1st Plant I've Ever Owned, At First It Was Half Dead Because I Didn't Know What To Do But Now I've Learned I Think I'm Doing Ok

1st Plant I've Ever Owned, At First It Was Half Dead Because I Didn't Know What To Do But Now I've Learned I Think I'm Doing Ok

Report

3points
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
POST
#2

Since I Have No Talent To Keep Plants Alive For Long, I Have Mostly Annual Flowers In My Garden. Strawflowers Are Among My Favourites!

Since I Have No Talent To Keep Plants Alive For Long, I Have Mostly Annual Flowers In My Garden. Strawflowers Are Among My Favourites!

Report

1point
Birgit M
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish