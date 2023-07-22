Post all your squishmallows, your favorite squishmallows, or whatever squishmallow you want! 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

My Three Beloved Squishy Children! My Mushroom One Is Definitely My Favorite

My Three Beloved Squishy Children! My Mushroom One Is Definitely My Favorite

Report

1point
MissMushroom (she/her)
POST

#2

I Have Two Cats, A Squirrel, A Bear, (The Big One) And Two Unicorns. I Have More But They're In My Chair, A Jaguar And A Hello Kitty One

I Have Two Cats, A Squirrel, A Bear, (The Big One) And Two Unicorns. I Have More But They're In My Chair, A Jaguar And A Hello Kitty One

Report

0points
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish