Post anything that clearly wasn't thought through before being made

Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Didn't think that one through, did you, Vladimir?

K- THULU
30 minutes ago

This isn’t related to the post but, some of us have been trying to make another funny bored panda comments challenge, but it ain’t working, been trying for 2 days now. I’ve tried twice but I can’t post anything it always ends up under drafts or list auditions, the original creator of the challenge tried and same thing happened, then a few other pandas tried, and same result. Anybody know what’s going on? Or can anyone else try to make one? Ima copy and paste this message all over if I can.

Religion. It started off as a nice idea to explain things that science hadn't caught up with yet, but over the past few millennia it's devolved into a system of making people feel superior to others and has racked up a body count higher than all wars combined...

David Furritus
