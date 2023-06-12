Post any art you want, it can be digital, painting, drawing, papercutting, or anything!

My Papercuttings :) I've Done A Few Like This

My Papercuttings :) I've Done A Few Like This

Blue Morpho Butterfly
Drawn With Oil Pastels, Reference Was A Picture Of My Sleeping Puppy 🐕

Drawn With Oil Pastels, Reference Was A Picture Of My Sleeping Puppy 🐕

Marie R.
I Made This Out Of Plywood. It's Based On A Painting By Oskar Schlemmer

I Made This Out Of Plywood. It's Based On A Painting By Oskar Schlemmer

Birgit M
Brian The Bulldog. Digital Portrait Made On An iPad

Brian The Bulldog. Digital Portrait Made On An iPad

Hannah Patterson
Dot Work

Dot Work

Amanda Watts
