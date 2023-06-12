5submissions
Hey Pandas, Post An Image Of Some Art You Made
Post any art you want, it can be digital, painting, drawing, papercutting, or anything!
My Papercuttings :) I've Done A Few Like This
Drawn With Oil Pastels, Reference Was A Picture Of My Sleeping Puppy 🐕
I Made This Out Of Plywood. It's Based On A Painting By Oskar Schlemmer
Brian The Bulldog. Digital Portrait Made On An iPad
Dot Work
