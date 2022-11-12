There’s always that one place after a hike that you want to go back to, or makes you smile for the rest of the week.

#1

My Favorite Spot By The River

Red Panda
Bonesko
Bonesko
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's beautiful! What river is this?

#2

I Love Hiking Around Lake Wallenpaupack. I've Been Hiking There For A Few Years, And I Still Find It Stunning

Bonesko
#3

Lake Zaovine - Mountain Tara, It Smells Heavenly 😍

Jelena
#4

Worth The Hike!

Amy Bindokas
Dolma Tour
Dolma Tour
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is the place its kind a look like Dhunche a village in Rasuwa Nepal

#5

Somewhere In The Teutoburger Wald (Germany)

Birgit M
