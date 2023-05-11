My bio is so long xD But I mentioned there that I have a knack for photography, I’ve had an interest in it since I was at least 12 years old. I enjoyed taking lots of pictures over the years, I have some “treasures” as a result that I’m willing to share, if you guys are willing to share yours. :) Post a pic from your camera roll of Nature’s beauty, one (or two) that you took personally and I will post one or two of my own.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Gorgeous Sunset, Unedited. This Is The Community I Live In

Gorgeous Sunset, Unedited. This Is The Community I Live In

Report

0points
TonyTee
POST
#2

Kingfisher

Kingfisher

Report

0points
Jelena
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish