Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Post A Crime Case You Think Needs More Attention
11points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, Post A Crime Case You Think Needs More Attention

ThatBlackNightingaleThatBlackNightingale
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I'm very interested in crime (not in a bad way) and I often find myself listening to crime podcasts. Often, these stories always point out the injustice of the judicial system. So what not well-known crime cases others should know about/need more attention?

Please keep this a victim-blaming-free zone!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
ThatBlackNightingale
ThatBlackNightingale
Author, Community member

Hi! I'm ThatBlackNightingale and I love books, chocolate, history, writing, art, crime podcasts and spending time online! I am a Potterhead and huge Introvert but I love spending time with friends and can't wait to chat with you all! I've always been part of editorial clubs and other short writing competitions so I would love to share my work with you all! Have a great day! ❣️

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
ThatBlackNightingale (Post author)
ThatBlackNightingale
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry for the misspelling in the description, lasts entrance is supposed to say "So what not well known crime cases do you think people should know about/needs more attention?"

0
0points
reply
POST
ThatBlackNightingale (Post author)
ThatBlackNightingale
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry for the misspelling in the description, lasts entrance is supposed to say "So what not well known crime cases do you think people should know about/needs more attention?"

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda