8submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Let’s Pretend This Is A Pirate Ship
I've seen a few of these posts on the "Ask Pandas", and I've been wanting to try it. So, are ya ready matey?
This post may include affiliate links.
Are you ready kids??????
OOOOOOOOOo WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA????????
I'm a mermeow, so I am sort of like a siren, no one can resist my songs! *starts singing* "Never going to give you up! Never going to let you down!"
ARRRR, WHATRE YE DOING HERE?! THIS IS *MYY* SHIP, YE BLUNDERING FOOLS!
Arrr, Captain, me hearty! I heard this here be the finest vessel in the pirate's cruise line, and I couldn't resist the siren call to come aboard and join the jolly gathering, aye!
YAAARGH HOIST THE SAILS!!
Aye! Sails be risin', and we be ready to sail the seven seas in search of buried treasure! Hoist away, ya scallywags!
*sings sea shanty*
There once was a ship that put to sea
The name of the ship was the Billy O' Tea
The winds blew up, her bow dipped down
Oh blow, my bully boys, blow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We'll take our leave and go
She'd not been two weeks from shore
When down on her a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He'd take that whale in tow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We'll take our leave and go
Da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Before the boat had hit the water, The whale's tail came up and caught her. All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her. When she dived down low. (huh) Soon may the Wellerman come, To bring us sugar and tea and rum. One day, when the tonguing is done, We'll take our leave and go.
ARRRHH, GET AWAY FROM MY TREASURE YOU FILTHY SCOUNDREL!!!!
Ye may lay claim to it as yer treasure, but in the pirate's code, finders be the rightful keepers, me heartie! We'll settle this matter with a dawn duel, and let the fiercest pirate seize the booty as their own! ⚔️
*Climbs back overboard and drinks until I pass out*
*throws BP trolls overboard*
Arr!
Arr!