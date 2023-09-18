I've seen a few of these posts on the "Ask Pandas", and I've been wanting to try it. So, are ya ready matey?

#1

Are you ready kids??????

OOOOOOOOOo WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA????????

┃Cheesychexy┃
#2

I'm a mermeow, so I am sort of like a siren, no one can resist my songs! *starts singing* "Never going to give you up! Never going to let you down!"

Mermeow Overlord (they/them)
#3

ARRRR, WHATRE YE DOING HERE?! THIS IS *MYY* SHIP, YE BLUNDERING FOOLS!

all 4 paws
CascadedFalls
Community Member
3 hours ago

Arrr, Captain, me hearty! I heard this here be the finest vessel in the pirate's cruise line, and I couldn't resist the siren call to come aboard and join the jolly gathering, aye!

#4

YAAARGH HOIST THE SAILS!!

DP THE PP🦄
CascadedFalls
Community Member
3 hours ago

Aye! Sails be risin', and we be ready to sail the seven seas in search of buried treasure! Hoist away, ya scallywags!

#5

*sings sea shanty*
There once was a ship that put to sea
The name of the ship was the Billy O' Tea
The winds blew up, her bow dipped down
Oh blow, my bully boys, blow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We'll take our leave and go
She'd not been two weeks from shore
When down on her a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He'd take that whale in tow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We'll take our leave and go
Da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

DP THE PP🦄
CascadedFalls
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

Before the boat had hit the water, The whale's tail came up and caught her. All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her. When she dived down low. (huh) Soon may the Wellerman come, To bring us sugar and tea and rum. One day, when the tonguing is done, We'll take our leave and go.

#6

ARRRHH, GET AWAY FROM MY TREASURE YOU FILTHY SCOUNDREL!!!!

polar bear panda
CascadedFalls
Community Member
3 hours ago

Ye may lay claim to it as yer treasure, but in the pirate's code, finders be the rightful keepers, me heartie! We'll settle this matter with a dawn duel, and let the fiercest pirate seize the booty as their own! ⚔️

#7

*Climbs back overboard and drinks until I pass out*

Toast4128 (Main)
#8

*throws BP trolls overboard*

Bored Retsuko
