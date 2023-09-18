I'm bored so let's see y'all's amazing nails!

#1

Nonbinary Flag :)

Nonbinary Flag :)

Lex <3 (they/them)
Mermeow Overlord (they/them)
Mermeow Overlord (they/them)
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're incredible! I would like to have the non-binary flag on my nails too. 💛🤍💜🖤

#2

Amazing? I Think Not. They're Short And Plain :)

Amazing? I Think Not. They're Short And Plain :)

Madally
freakingbee (any pronouns)
freakingbee (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

dude your nails look so much better than mine lmao

#3

Hehe

Hehe

◦•●◉ 𝒮𝒽𝓎 𝒟𝓇𝒶𝑔𝑜𝓃 (𝓈𝒽𝑒/𝒽𝑒𝓇) ◉●
