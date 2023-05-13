As someone probably once said on the internet somewhere, "Every food is either a soup, salad, or sandwich," so, which category does your favorite food fall into? Don't be afraid to share as many foods as you like, and explain if you can. Why are scrambled eggs a salad? Who knows, but just have fun and be respectful.

#1

Pizza is just an open-faced sandwhich, and you can argue this, but I'm right, and I know it.

mysterious(all pronouns)
#2

anything with cheese, i’ll eat

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
