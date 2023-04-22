4submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Create One New Law, What Would It Be?
This question is open-ended and allows for a wide range of answers, depending on your own values and priorities. I'm really interested to hear your thoughts and ideas on this topic, and I think it could lead to some really interesting discussions.
I can't think of any completely new laws, but there are a few that are being considered in Australia already that I support. The first two I will actually get to vote on in an upcoming referendum which make me happy. That first nations people should be recognised in the constitution and that there should be a national Aboriginal voice to parliament. The other one I won't vote on because it is already law in my state, but I want to become a nation-wide law is the banning of gay conversion therapy.
Penalties based on wealth. I read a quote once which basically said "A penalty is just the price to do illegal work for the rich."
No parking area and the fine is 10$? No problem, we'll just pay 10$ later.
Instead penalties based on wealth should be introduced.
For example, if a person earns only 100$ then their fine should be 0.1$. And if someone earned 10,000$ then the fine should be 10$. If someone is a millionaire, fine is 1000$. Billionaire? 1,000,000$.
I think this already exists in some country (Finland?) But it should be applied everywhere.
Either tax churches or ban lobbying.
Ban legislators from trading in individual stocks