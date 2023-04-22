#1

I can't think of any completely new laws, but there are a few that are being considered in Australia already that I support. The first two I will actually get to vote on in an upcoming referendum which make me happy. That first nations people should be recognised in the constitution and that there should be a national Aboriginal voice to parliament. The other one I won't vote on because it is already law in my state, but I want to become a nation-wide law is the banning of gay conversion therapy.