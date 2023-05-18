A lot of people have one time when they wish they could have a wish, and I want to know what some people would like (standard Genie rules).

#1

Mine is cringe but I would wish to be able to have a healthy relationship and a loyal girlfriend that would love me for who I am and not how I look.

DJ ASTRO
#2

To solve world hunger. its sad that kids are starving to death.

Ruby White
#3

Ruby White
