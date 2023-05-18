3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Wish, What Would It Be?
A lot of people have one time when they wish they could have a wish, and I want to know what some people would like (standard Genie rules).
This post may include affiliate links.
Mine is cringe but I would wish to be able to have a healthy relationship and a loyal girlfriend that would love me for who I am and not how I look.
To solve world hunger. its sad that kids are starving to death.
To solve world hunger. Its sad that kids are starving to death.
For everyone to share so everyone has enough. Share what, you might ask ? Love. Kindness. Peace. Food. Water. Compassion. Altruism. Money. Care. Patience.
For everyone to share so everyone has enough. Share what, you might ask ? Love. Kindness. Peace. Food. Water. Compassion. Altruism. Money. Care. Patience.