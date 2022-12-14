We all regret certain decisions once we realize their repercussions. What is yours?

#1 Follow my heart and go to art academy

My parents wouldn’t let me

So I became a goldsmith what I hate

Now I am 74 have an exhibition with 43 watercolour paintings and I love it hurray!!

#2 Not my decision but if Adam had been gay.

There would be no wars, famine or crime.

Just 2 people enjoying an nice garden.