Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Change One Decision You Made, What Would It Be?
We all regret certain decisions once we realize their repercussions. What is yours?
Follow my heart and go to art academy
My parents wouldn’t let me
So I became a goldsmith what I hate
Now I am 74 have an exhibition with 43 watercolour paintings and I love it hurray!!
Not my decision but if Adam had been gay.
There would be no wars, famine or crime.
Just 2 people enjoying an nice garden.
Not a single thing. I like where I am therefore can’t regret my actions or path. I’ve raised six good kids who are doing a good job raising our fifteen grandkids. Two weeks ago we became great grandparents. How could I want to change any of that?