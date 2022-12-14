We all regret certain decisions once we realize their repercussions. What is yours?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Follow my heart and go to art academy
My parents wouldn’t let me
So I became a goldsmith what I hate
Now I am 74 have an exhibition with 43 watercolour paintings and I love it hurray!!

Report

1point
Yvonne-Art Carla
POST
#2

Not my decision but if Adam had been gay.
There would be no wars, famine or crime.
Just 2 people enjoying an nice garden.

Report

0points
Karen Pierre
POST
#3

Not a single thing. I like where I am therefore can’t regret my actions or path. I’ve raised six good kids who are doing a good job raising our fifteen grandkids. Two weeks ago we became great grandparents. How could I want to change any of that?

Report

0points
April Hodakowski
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish