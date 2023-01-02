Ok, so my friend is 15 yrs old and wants to get pregnant. They have plans with someone tomorrow even tho they're underage too. I have so many concerns with this but the person I spoke to didn't see a problem.

There are even more concerns than just the whole it's a kinda illegal thing too, they're:

- Still in education for a couple of months, would probably be disowned by parents, they can't even cope with themself let alone another child because of mental illness and suicidal tendencies.

-They of course don't have their own place to live, and no income outside of their parents.

-Their whole life would change and they're not ready to stop going out and shit more as they're very social and go out pretty much every single day.

-They've probably done a lot of permanent damage to their body due to lots of smoking drinking and other bad habits so I'm scared of them doing this without speaking to a doctor.

Please don't judge my friend here they have a lot going on I just need to know if I'm in the wrong for being against something they really want. I think one day they'd be an amazing parent but I've asked for them to at very very least finish high school and to get their own place to stay and income first...