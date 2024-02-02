1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, How Would You Save The World If Your Username Or Profile Picture Is The Last Hope?
Pretend we are in an apocalypse, or any other world ending situation. Your Bored Panda username or pfp (you can choose one or the other) grants you powersbased on what it is. It's basically the last hope. How are you gonna save the world?
if my username is the saving grace, then i will probably super saiyan the apocalypse in its butt with magical girl powers(on steroids, cuz thats how shanila works), with a side of fire bird(pheonix)
if my pfp saves the world, then i would probably turn into donnie from tmnt, specifically rottmnt. in the pfp, he turns on his ninpo(mystic powers), which lets him make any tech/weapon he can possibly think of, and if you have seen the show or movie specifically, then you would know how powerful this guy's ninpo is