What the title says. How was it? Did you trick or treat, go to a haunted house, do nothing, etc?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I went trick or treating. I had an awesome costume that I bought and I got a good-ish amount of candy.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Minecraftemery (he/him CisHet)
Add photo comments
POST

#2

i went trick or treating with one other friend. we both started pretty early, and our baskets were full by the time the sun started setting, which is good because in my state, it gets pretty cold. we both hung out in my basement, traded candy, watched a tv show, and ate pizza till my friend's parent came to pick her up! it was simple, but it was very fun!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Sat around in my birthday suit, drinking Coors Banquet, eating Pop-Tarts from the box, watching M.A.S.H. on Hulu. I put the porch light on just to confuse the neighborhood kids.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kevin the Manager
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish