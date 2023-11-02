3submissions
Hey Pandas, How Was Your Halloween And What Did You Do?
What the title says. How was it? Did you trick or treat, go to a haunted house, do nothing, etc?
I went trick or treating. I had an awesome costume that I bought and I got a good-ish amount of candy.
i went trick or treating with one other friend. we both started pretty early, and our baskets were full by the time the sun started setting, which is good because in my state, it gets pretty cold. we both hung out in my basement, traded candy, watched a tv show, and ate pizza till my friend's parent came to pick her up! it was simple, but it was very fun!
Sat around in my birthday suit, drinking Coors Banquet, eating Pop-Tarts from the box, watching M.A.S.H. on Hulu. I put the porch light on just to confuse the neighborhood kids.